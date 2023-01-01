Dermot Kennedy 'completely respects' Shawn Mendes' tour axing

Dermot Kennedy "completely respects" Shawn Mendes' decision to cancel his tour for his mental health last year.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter opened for the 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' hitmaker on the North American leg of his 'Wonder' world tour in 2022, but Shawn ended up scrapping his remaining run of shows to focus on his mental health.

Dermot said: "It was amazing to spend some time with Shawn and see an artist of that size perform to huge audiences and do what they do best.

"We just talked about music. It is a very demanding industry to be a part of.

"There can be a lot of pressure on an artist. Especially the bigger they get. I completely respect his decision to cancel the tour for his mental health."

The 'Kiss Me' hitmaker insists Shawn will come back "stronger".

He is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "He has to do what is right for him. It is very important to look after yourself and take the time you need. He’ll be back stronger."

Shawn confirmed in July 2022 that he was axing the remainder of his tour dates, telling fans at the time: "As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll of being back on the road would take on me.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.

"I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority."