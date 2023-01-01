Shania Twain's career highlight was performing with Harry Styles

Shania Twain admitted performing at Coachella with Harry Styles was "one of the highlights" of her career.

The 57-year-old singer was a surprise guest when the former One Direction hunk headlined the California festival last April, joining him on stage to perform her own tracks 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' and 'You're Still the One' and she found it to be a very special evening.

Shania told how she first met the 'As It Was' singer backstage at one of his concerts and she quickly became friends with the "sweet" star.

She told Today.com: "He was just really on his way up when I first met him."

The British singer told Shania he started listening to her because of his mother, who was a fan.

He told her: "I love (my mom) for that, because I love your music."

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker then swapped numbers with the 28-year-old star because he asked if she would call his mother on her birthday, which was coming up at the time, and she agreed, sparking their friendship.

She added: "e stayed in touch ever since and then he invited me to the Coachella performance. We're just very easy together, it's like we've known each other for a very long time."

Shania admitted she finds it "very rewarding" to have fans of Harry's generation.

She said: "He's one of these kids that's part of the generation that 25, 30 years ago were four, five, six, years old in the audience.

"Now it's this full-circle moment where they are old enough now to speak for themselves and they can come and see me without the parents and express their admiration for my music and to thank me for the inspiration.

"It's very rewarding for me to still be doing this and to hear their gratitude in person."

The 'From This Moment On' singer recently admitted she is planning to work with Harry again in the future, though he doesn't feature on her upcoming album 'Queen of Me'.

Asked about the possibility, she said: "Well, not on this album, but in the future, I would say, 'Yes'. I'm going to hold Harry to that."