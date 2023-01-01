Dolly Parton and Cyndi Lauper to collaborate on Diane Warren's Gonna Be You song

Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, and others have teamed up on Diane Warren’s Gonna Be You.

According to an announcement obtained by Billboard, a Diane Warren-written song titled Gonna Be You has been set for release on 20 January, featuring Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry.

Diane originally wrote the song for the Paramount Pictures road trip comedy 80 For Brady.

“When I wrote Gonna Be You for 80 FOR BRADY, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” the singer wrote in a statement. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!”

She continued, “I’m honoured to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! Gonna Be You is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!”

Gonna Be You will release ahead of the film dropping in theatres on 3 February. Led by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, 80 For Brady is based on the true story of a group of four friends who took a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Tom Brady play.

After reports arose of the upcoming song, Belinda Carlisle took to Instagram to thank her collaborators. She called singing with Dolly and Cyndi an “honour”, admitting, “This secret has been hard to keep.”