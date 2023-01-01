Charli XCX in hospital after wisdom teeth removal procedure

Charli XCX has shared a health update after undergoing wisdom teeth removal.

The 1999 singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update from a hospital bed, with a selfie featuring a blood pressure cuff wrapped around her arm and a sensor on her face.

The picture also showed gauze stuffed in the 30-year-old's mouth to stop bleeding from the procedure.

“All my wisdom has gone,” Charli joked in the caption. “Dumb and inexplicable decisions only from now on.”

The comments section was quickly flooded with messages from her devoted followers wishing her a speedy recovery.

According to the Mayo Clinic, wisdom tooth extraction is a surgical procedure usually performed on 17 to 25-year-olds, after a person’s last adult teeth begin to erupt in their mouth. Foundations Dental Group reported, "at around 10 million removals each year, wisdom teeth extraction is the most common surgical procedure performed by oral surgeons".

Other celebs who have had their wisdom teeth removed include Ariana Grande, Lily Allen, Cara Delevingne, Paris Hilton and Emile Hirsch.