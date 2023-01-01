Nirvana and The Supremes to receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

Nirvana and The Supremes are set to be honoured with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards next month.

On Thursday, officials from the Recording Academy announced that the Nevermind hitmakers, comprised of the late Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Grohl, as well as the iconic Motown girl group starring Diana Ross, will be feted with the prestigious prize.

In addition, Bobby McFerrin, the late Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick 'The Ruler', and Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart will also receive the honours in recognition of their "creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording".

"The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honourees," said Harvey Mason Jr., chief executive of the Recording Academy. "Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry - from technical to creative achievements - representing the breadth of music's diverse community. We're excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world."

Elsewhere, Henry Diltz, Ellis Marsalis, and Jim Stewart have been named as the Trustees Award recipients; and the Audio Engineering Society (AES) and Dr. Andy Hildebrand are the Technical Grammy Award honourees.

The prizes will be presented at the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards Ceremony at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on 4 February, the day before the Grammy Awards.