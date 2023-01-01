Judge dismisses another sexual abuse lawsuit against Marilyn Manson

A judge has dismissed Ashley Morgan Smithline's sexual abuse lawsuit against Marilyn Manson.



The model sued Manson, real name Brian Warner, for assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking and unlawful imprisonment in June 2021. She claimed he raped and abused her during their two-year on-off relationship; allegations he has denied.



On Tuesday, a California judge tossed out Smithline's lawsuit because she failed to find new legal representation.



According to Page Six, Smithline was given a deadline of 5 December to find a replacement for her former lawyer Jay D. Ellwanger after his motion to withdraw from the case was approved. She failed to find new counsel and her lawsuit was thrown out.



The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Smithline can refile the same complaint later if she chooses to.



"We thank and commend Ashley Smithline for dismissing her claims against Brian Warner without seeking or receiving anything in return," Manson's attorney Howard King told the publication. "Ms. Smithline has refused to be manipulated by others who are trying to pursue their own agendas against Mr. Warner. We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system."



A similar sexual abuse lawsuit filed against Manson by his former assistant Ashley Walters was dismissed in May 2022. The 54-year-old shock rocker is still facing abuse lawsuits from actress Esmé Bianco and a Jane Doe.



The musician has maintained his innocence, claiming that all of his sexual relationships have been consensual. He currently suing his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood for defamation after she accused him of being abusive during their relationship in February 2021.