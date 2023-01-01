Quavo shares heartbreaking Takeoff tribute song Without You

Quavo has paid a tear-jerking tribute to the late Takeoff with the moving song 'Without You'.

The Migos star was tragically shot dead in November at the age of 28, following an altercation at a club in Houston.

And his bandmate and uncle Quavo, 31, has shared the emotional new track in his memory.

He sings: "I wish I had a time machine/ Just so you take a ride with me/ I miss just how you smile at me/ Unc and Phew until infinity."

Quavo admitted he will "miss" his nephew so much because they did everything together.

He wrote on Instagram: "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together. Thought we were gonna be pro wrestlers. Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never go mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind."

The 'Open it Up' star - whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall - admitted the pair were closer than uncle and nephew and hailed Takeoff "our angel".

He said: "This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it. We hated that word ’nephew’ or when they said ‘Unc and Phew’ cuz we always knew we were closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel"(sic)