Iron Maiden honoured with Royal Mail stamp collection

Iron Maiden have been immortalised in stamp form.



The Royal Mail has unveiled 12 stamps in ode to the “bona fide rock legends”.



Eight stamps are photographs of performances, featuring guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers, frontman Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain and bassist Steve Harris.



The other four stamps pay homage to the 'Run to the Hills' group's mascot Eddie, including one as a samurai warrior from the 'Senjutsu' album artwork and 'The Trooper' Eddie for the 1983 classic of the same name and the heavy metal band's logo for their beer.



Founding member Steve commented: "We were all absolutely astounded – in a good way! - when we heard first about the commemorative project, and equally pretty much speechless when we saw the stamps for the very first time. They look superb and I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden. We're all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honour the band's legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way."



Iron Maiden manager, Rod Smallwood, said: "As a band who have never played by anyone else's rules for over 40 years, it's very gratifying to see them honoured in their home country in this way. We're proud to show how these six band members are still appealing to more and more fans every year with their music and their legendary shows - which I think these stamps really capture well. It's also fantastic that Eddie has been honoured too – it's incredible to think that Her Majesty, may she rest in peace, saw these and lent her iconic silhouette to them too."



David Gold, Director of External Public Affairs and Policy at Royal Mail, added: "Few bands in the history of rock music can be called bona fide rock legends – but Iron Maiden are just that – and more. With legions of devoted fans of all ages and from every corner of the globe, not only have they changed the way rock music sounds, but they have also changed the way it looks. We fully expect their fans will love these stamps as much as we do."



Bruce and co are the fifth band to be honoured with a stamp collection by Royal Mail, following in the footsteps of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen and The Rolling Stones.



Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, and the late David Bowie have also got the stamp treatment in recent years.



The stamps are available to order now and will be available from January 12.



Meanwhile, fans can catch Iron Maiden on the road in 2023 on the 'Future Past' tour across the UK and Europe.