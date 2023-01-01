Rapper Theophilus London has been found 'safe and well'

Rapper Theophilus London has been found "safe and well" just over a week after being reported missing.

The hip-hop star's relatives flew to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the city's police department (LAPD) on 27 December and issued a statement asking for the public's help locating the 35-year-old the following day.

And on Wednesday night, London's cousin Mikhail Noel announced on Instagram that the singer had been found.

"We have found Theo. He is safe and well," the post reads. "At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"

In the accompanying caption, Noel added, "Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin. It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all (sic)."

Noel did not reveal when or where London was found.

In their statement on 28 December, London's family revealed the last time somebody spoke to the rapper was in July 2022, and they had spent several weeks trying to "piece together his whereabouts".

London, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, has worked with musicians such as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, and Big Boi throughout his career.

He released three studio albums - Timez Are Weird These Days, Vibes and Bebey - between 2011 and 2020, with the second record being executive produced by West.