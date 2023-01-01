'There’s always talking, isn’t there?': Emma Bunton would love a Spice Girls reunion at Glastonbury

Emma Bunton would love to see the Spice Girls reunite at Glastonbury.

Baby Spice has addressed rumours that the iconic girl group - also comprising Geri Horner, Mel B, Melanie C and Victoria Beckham - will play at the world-famous festival next year.

She said of the Glasto speculation: "There’s always talking, isn’t there? 'Oh, the Spices Girls are getting back.'

"It was so funny, even last year, a really good friend of mine was at Glastonbury, and she called me and went, 'Are you going to come on stage?' I’m like, 'No, I’m sure I would have told you!'"

Despite there being no plans to take to the stage at Worthy Farm just yet, Emma can't wait to be reunited with her bandmates.

She told the Metro's Guilty Pleasures column: "Do you know what, obviously as the Spice Girls, we love working together, and when the time is right, things kind of happen. But I love, love, love [them], and I can’t wait till we perform again. It’s got to be right for all of us, collectively, so hopefully that’ll happen at some point soon."

Melanie C recently admitted getting back on stage with Victoria is her "ultimate dream".

The Spice Girls reformed without the fashion designer for a stadium tour three years ago and while the group had an "incredible time", they'd love to go on tour again as a quintet.

Melanie said: “We were so beautifully received, we had the most incredible time.

“It was the moment we realised the impact we had had on a generation of people. We are keen to get back on stage, it’s something we continue to discuss. It’s just navigating everybody’s life, work, families.”

Asked if another reunion would include Victoria, she added: "That would be the ultimate dream. The door is always open for Victoria, we would love to see her back. We keep our fingers crossed.”

And the 'Northern Star' hitmaker admitted the group would particularly love to perform at Glasto.

She said: "Glastonbury is so magical, and it’s the ultimate British festival without a doubt.

“One day a Spice Girls performance there would be a great thing. We would love to grace that stage.”