Calvin Harris announces first immersive concert on TikTok LIVE

Calvin Harris has announced his first immersive concert on TikTok LIVE.



The superstar DJ's avatar will bring the party from 8pm GMT on January 13 via Calvin's official TikTok account and in Europe and Asia on PICO.



A press release states that the virtual event “will take fans on a musical journey through Calvin’s virtual universe, featuring audio-reactive visuals in a nature-inspired luminous world."



The Scottish music star said: “I’m so excited to kick off such an innovative music series with Wave, PICO and TikTok and can’t wait for fans to experience my first-ever virtual concert."



Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Operations at TikTok, commented: “It’s an honour to host Calvin Harris’ first ever virtual concert, which will push the boundaries of what is possible for artists going LIVE on TikTok and PICO.



“Calvin is a globally acclaimed DJ and performer, responsible for some of the biggest electronic hits and headlining massive international festivals. We’ve loved working with Calvin, Mark and the whole team as well as Wave and PICO to create this experience, which is going to be a special moment for the global TikTok community.”



Meanwhile, the 'Feels' hitmaker recently insisted he wasn't to blame for Rita Ora's second album being scrapped.



The 38-year-old star dated the pop star for around a year until their split in 2014 and was subsequently hit by claims he'd banned his ex from performing their collaborative track 'I Will Never Let You Down' at the Teen Choice Awards that year. There were also rumours of a personal and professional rift between the pair when Rita's expected second album failed to appear at the time.



Some had suggested Calvin might have refused to sign off on some songs they worked on together, but he spoke out to deny this to be the case.



A fan on Twitter suggested Rita could have been "one of the biggest pop stars in the world" if her LP hadn't been "torpedoed", to which Calvin responded: "Entire thing is a myth, there is one unreleased song I worked on and it isn’t good."



Speaking after their split, Rita opened up about the Teen Choice Awards drama in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, saying: "For anybody who doesn’t understand how it works, he wrote and produced the song ['I Will Never Let You Down' ]. So, he has to approve anything TV-wise … And obviously he owns the rights to it and he didn’t approve the Teen Choice Awards."



Calvin later insisted he had his reasons for saying no to the request.



After Rita spoke out, he tweeted: "You'll only know 1 side of the story RE Teen choice awards because I choose not to talk to the papers about every aspect of my personal life. But just know I had a damn good reason."



The former couple have since both moved on. Rita went on to release more music and is now married to director Taika Waititi, while Calvin is engaged to TV and radio presenter Vick Hope.