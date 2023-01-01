Jesy Nelson goes DIY for her next solo project

Jesy Nelson is going DIY for her next project.

The former Little Mix star has announced she is having a studio built in her Essex pad and will teach herself how to record the record all by herself.

Showing the room in her house she's transforming with all of the equipment in boxes on the floor, she said on her Instagram Story: “For my next project, I am going to turn a room into a studio. I am very excited.

"I have ordered the equipment. I am going to learn how to record myself and learn how to do all that s***.”

The 31-year-old pop star left chart-topping girl group Little Mix in 2020 after almost a decade with the girl group and has only released solo single 'Boyz' with Nicki Minaj since - which was met with accusations of "black-fishing" - but is said to have "quietly" filmed a music video for her song 'Cried Out' in London in November.

A music insider told The Sun on Sunday’s Bizarre column last month: "This new record marks a fresh start for Jesy, she's had a year to get over the drama of her ill-fated first single which was actually met with a lot of critical positivity and has put the episode behind her. She's poured a lot of her feelings into the lyrics and hopes the track will mark the beginning of a new era for her. She's excited and ready to go!"

According to the outlet, the new music video was directed by her ex-boyfriend Harry James - who she split from in 2018 after 16 months of dating - after he was at the helm of the 'Boyz' music video.

The 'Confetti' hitmakers went on hiatus in 2022 but Jesy's bandmate Leigh Anne Pinnock signed a deal with Warner Records in March and has been in the studio with top songwriters, while Jade Thirlwall is said to be "taking a break" from music.

What's more, Perrie Edwards has been in the studio with songwriter Kamille - who penned several hits with the 'X Factor' winning girl group - who teased her solo music will "blow everyone's minds."