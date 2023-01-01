NEWS Cheryl could find ‘the one’ during West End stint Newsdesk Share with :





Cheryl is set to take the West End by storm as she stars as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story later this month.



However, as the ‘Fight For This Love’ singer takes to the stage, many say this could also bring an opportunity to help her to settle down and find ‘the one’, after remaining single since her split from Liam Payne in 2018 and raising their son Bear.



A source told Closer Magazine: ‘Her new role will not only mean being on stage every night, but she’ll be meeting new faces, new cast mates, production crew and be involved in all the buzz and excitement of being back out in London again and all the social plans that come with being part of a new show.’



‘Cheryl has a lot of hard work to do and is readier than ever to get back into performing, but she’s also hoping that this opportunity not only gives her a chance to make her big comeback a success on a professional level, but opens up some doors for her to meet someone she can spend her life with too and finally find the happy ever after she’s been searching for.’



Cheryl will star as ‘Jenny’ from January 21st to April 2023.



Tickets are on sale now.