NEWS Iron Maiden honoured by Royal Mail with special stamp set Newsdesk Share with :





Royal Mail today reveals images of 12 new Special Stamps celebrating one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Iron Maiden.



The main stamp set celebrates Iron Maiden’s live performances, featuring a selection of photos from their world-wide tours across the years, internationally and at home - and feature all current members of the band.



Images range from the 1980s until 2018 and show:



- Steve Harris in Vancouver, June 2010

- Bruce Dickinson at Hammersmith, Odeon, London, May 1983

- Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Steve Harris in Pamplona, September 1988

- Nicko McBrain in Quito, March 2009

- Dave Murray, Bruce Dickinson and Janick Gers in Rio de Janeiro, January 2001

- Adrian Smith and Steve Harris in Helsinki, May 2018

- Iron Maiden at Twickenham Stadium, London, July 2008

- Bruce Dickinson sword fighting with Eddie in Birmingham, August 2018



A further four stamps pay homage to the band’s long-serving mascot and pop-cultural icon in his own right, Eddie, with his own miniature sheet. The stamps show four notorious Eddie artworks, including the latest addition featuring Eddie as a samurai warrior from the recent Senjutsu album.



Shown on the stamps are:

- ‘Iron Maiden’ Eddie: The stare that started it all. Born in 1980 – on the cover of the band’s debut album

- ‘The Trooper’ Eddie: The unforgettable artwork for one of Iron Maiden’s greatest hit singles and, more recently, the logo for their award-winning beer

- ‘Aces High’ Eddie: Reimagined as a fighter pilot for a song honouring the RAF servicemen who defended Britain during the Second World War

- ‘Senjutsu’ Eddie: Samurais, feudal Japan and flashing blades inspired this katana-wielding warrior, from the band’s most recent album



The backdrop of the miniature sheet is taken from Iron Maiden’s first official live album, Live After Death (1985).



Founded in east London in the mid-1970s by songwriter and bassist Steve Harris, Iron Maiden’s decades-spanning career has made them one of the most revered and influential bands of all time. With over 100 million record sales, almost 2,500 live performances across 64 countries and 17 studio albums – including their latest, Senjutsu, released in 2021 – Iron Maiden have remained fearlessly creative and dedicated to their legions of fans for almost half a century.



Iron Maiden founder member and bassist, Steve Harris comments: “We were all absolutely astounded – in a good way! - when we heard first about the commemorative project, and equally pretty much speechless when we saw the stamps for the very first time. They look superb and I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden. We’re all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honour the band’s legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way.”



