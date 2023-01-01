Girl group FLO declared BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2023

Girl group FLO have been declared BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023.

The trio - comprising Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer, and Stella Quaresma - just made history as the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star prize.

And now, they've topped the annual poll celebrating the best new music talent.

In a statement, they said: "Wow, we did it! To win this accolade not even a year after we released our debut single 'Cardboard Box' is wild.

"We feel so connected to our British music roots winning BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of… Thank you to everyone who voted for us and put girl groups back on the map.

"To be recognised for our music and people to believe in our vision inspires us to go further this year! 2023 we’re ready."

They beat Nia Archives, Dylan, and Cat Burns to the crown.

Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Celeste and Sam Smith were among the voting panel.

Sam, Adele, and Ellie Goulding are among the previous recipients.

The 2022 winner was PinkPantheress.

The group made their name after releasing their 1990s-influenced debut ‘Cardboard Box’ this year, which they have performed on shows such as ‘Later... with Jools Holland’.

Meanwhile, FLO have insisted they don't want to be in Little Mix's "shadow".

The girls insisted they want to forge their own path but they are grateful to the girl group - who went on hiatus this year - for having "paved the way for us".

Jorja, 20, said: "We’re creating our own thing. We don’t want to be in their (Little Mix’s) shadow.

"Obviously, they paved the way for us. We wouldn’t have been able to win our BRIT if they hadn’t won their BRIT [for best British group in 2021]."

The 'Losing You' singers have set their sights on a headline slot at America's Coachella festival, and back home, they'd like to see themselves on the cover of British Vogue magazine.

Renée, also 20, said of their aspirations: "Headline Coachella. Ooh, cover of British Vogue. Edward Enninful, if you’re listening, get in touch."