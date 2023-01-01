Billie Eilish struggles with climate anxiety: 'It makes me feel sick'

Billie Eilish wants to "barf" anytime she contemplates the state of the environment.

During an interview for U.S. Vogue magazine, published Wednesday, the Ocean Eyes singer spoke with eight activists, including Isaias Hernandez and Quannah Chasinghorse, about the impact of climate change on different aspects of society.

Reflecting on the issue, Billie admitted she struggles with climate anxiety – or a sense of fear or worry linked to the climate and environment.

“It makes me feel sick,” she admitted of the topic, before asking the panel: “How do you deal or not deal? How are you guys, just, OK? Because it makes me want to barf all over the floor.”

For her part, Billie looks to make sustainable choices when it comes to clothing and abides by a plant-based diet.

And while she “hates” having to travel by plane, the star accepts it is part of her life at present and tries to reduce her carbon footprint as much as possible.

“We all wish that we could just do it ourselves. I wish I could just make changes in my life and save the world alone. Grow my own food and live off the grid. Erase my carbon footprint,” the 21-year-old continued. “But all that does is erase me. When really, if every single person just did half of what they should do, we could fix this.”