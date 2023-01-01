Ellie Goulding rejects rumour suggesting she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding has shut down a longstanding rumour suggesting she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan.

On New Year's Eve, the Burn singer posted a video to TikTok showing herself dancing to the Harry Styles song As It Was.

Later, a follower commented, "can't believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr (sic)," referring to reports back in 2013 that Ellie had been dating both Ed and Niall.

However, the British star was quick to reject the claim.

"False!!!! But also slay," the 36-year-old insisted.

During an interview for ELLE U.K. in 2015, Ellie maintained she was never romantically involved with the Shape of You hitmaker.

"I did go on a few dates with Niall but I was never in a relationship with Ed. I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing. I find it so frustrating that female musicians are constantly defined by the men they have or haven't dated," she commented at the time.

Ellie wed Caspar Jopling in 2019, with the couple welcoming a son in April 2021.