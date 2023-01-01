Slipknot may release Look Outside Your Window this year

The 'Psychosocial' rockers - made up of Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, Jim Root and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan - recorded the collection at the same time as 2008's 'All Hope Is Gone', but ideas to blend the two records didn't quite work out, with the only song form the sessions to be released being bonus track 'Til We Die'.

Clown has now told Upset magazine: "We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt ‘Look Outside Your Window’, and we wouldn’t want ‘Look Outside Your Window’ to be a little irritation to Slipknot.

"Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it. The good news is that six months from now, April Fool’s Day 2023, we’re off the label.

"There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards.

"There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait."

Clown hailed the album - which was more experimental than the band's usual heavy affair - as "an amazing body of work".

He added: "You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life."

Back in 2020, Clown revealed there were plans to drop the record the previous year, but they decided to focus on 'We Are Not Your Kind' instead.

He explained: "‘Look Outside Your Window’ is a very unique art-piece on its own. It’s sort of timeless in my opinion, so I try not to worry about it too much.

"I’ve waited this long for it to be right and it just never has. We were going to release it way early on this album cycle, but this one takes precedence.

"It’s not meant to be confused or watered down for marketing purposes. It’s really just another piece of the puzzle and the imagination that’s missing. People might really need it.”