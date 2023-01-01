Adele reveals she has sciatica during Las Vegas residency

Adele opened up about her chronic back pain during her recent Las Vegas residency performance.

Over the weekend, the singer, 34, reportedly hobbled across the stage during her signature T-shirt cannon fire as she explained to the audience she has "really bad sciatica".

On New Year's Eve, Adele joked she has to "waddle these days" during her Weekends With Adele performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"I've got two more, I've just got to get over to the other side of the stage," she admitted, as she fired T-shirts into the crowd with a handheld cannon.

"I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica," Adele added in the video obtained by the Daily Star.

Adele has previously spoken about being in pain for "half her life" before losing weight and how her new body has helped her cope with her problems.

She spoke candidly to The Face magazine in November 2021 about how her life has changed since she famously lost 100 pounds (45 kilograms) to combat anxiety.

She revealed she first slipped a disc when she sneezed aged 15 and when she had a C-section with her son Angelo, 10, her problems increased. Since losing weight, she can "run around with him a little bit more", with her branding her health a "metaphor for surviving".

According to the NHS, sciatica is where the sciatic nerve, which runs from your lower back to your feet, is irritated or compressed.