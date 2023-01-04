Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton are recording a 'very special' collaboration

Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton are working on a "very special" gospel collaboration.

The 82-year-old legend is teaming up with the 76-year-old country music icon after Dolly sent her a track she wanted to record.

Appearing on the 'Tamron Hall Show' on Tuesday (04.01.23), Dionne said: "And then she sent me another song, the one that we're going to be doing as a duet.

"It's a gospel song called 'Peace Like a River.' She wrote it. I am very excited about this, I really am.

"I've done so many duets over the years, but this one's gonna be very special."

Dionne's son Damon Elliott also appeared on the show and added: "It's really good!"

The two songs share a unique connection after Dionne's cousin Whitney Houston recorded Dolly's track 'I Will Always Love You' for 1992 movie 'The Bodyguard'.

Meanwhile, the '9 to 5' hitmaker previously pitched a huge collaboration for her upcoming rock and roll album.

Last month, she said: "I just recorded for my rock album and I did [Elton’s] song, 'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me'.

"And I’ve sent out a message asking if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano.

"So if y’all get to see him, say 'Dolly wants you to sing on her record!' "

The upcoming album, which is poised for release in the latter end 2023, will feature a mix of classic rock covers and some new tunes in that vein.

Dolly teased: "I’m working on that album and that will be coming out sometime next fall hopefully, in time for the Christmas season next year. And so I’m going to do a lot of classic songs that are rock songs and then a few that I’ve written."