Harry Styles lands UK's most listened to single of 2022

Harry Styles' track 'As It Was' has been named the UK's most listened to single of 2022.

According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) - which analysed data from the Official Charts Company - Styles' track was streamed 180.9 million times throughout last year and spent 10 consecutive weeks at number one on the Official UK Top 40 chart.

The rest of the top 10 was made up of fellow British artists and the BPI’s Leon Neville hailed it as a huge success for the UK music industry, saying: "At a time when streaming has created unprecedented competition coming from every corner of the globe, it is astonishing that in 2022 British artists were involved in all of the Top 10 calendar year’s biggest hits in the UK.

"This outstanding achievement is a testament to the rich music talent that continues to emerge from across the UK’s nations and regions, fuelled by the passion, investment and skills of UK record labels."

The second and third spots in the top 10 were taken by Ed Sheeran with his hits 'Bad Habits' and 'Peru' while he scored another spot in the list with 'Shivers' at number five.

The fourth place went to Cat Burns with 'Go' while Kate Bush's 2022 return to the charts landed her classic track 'Running Up That Hill' a place in sixth.

The rest of the top 10 was made up by Glass Animals 'Heat Waves', Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott (Where Are You Now), LF System (Afraid To Feel) and Sam Fender (Seventeen Going Under).