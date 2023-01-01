Snoop Dogg recalls being 'out-gangstered' by Dionne Warwick calling out misogynistic lyrics

Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling out his misogynistic lyrics.

In CNN’s Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper recounted a time when Heartbreaker singer Dionne Warwick invited himself, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7 o’clock in the morning.

The prospect of meeting Warwick was so intimidating Snoop and his peers were all in her driveway by 6:52 a.m.

“We were kind of, like, scared and shook up,” Snoop admitted. “We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever. Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.”

Once they arrived, Dionne insisted the rappers call her “b***h” to her face, as they referred to women in their songs.

“You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls, and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, ‘Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?’” Dionne told them. “What are you going to say?”

Snoop summarised, “She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked… We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”

The rapper went on to welcome a daughter as well as three sons, and told CNN that his conversation with Dionne inspired him to change his musical approach, starting with his 1996 record Tha Doggfather.