Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas's representative confirms relationship with Matthew Lawrence

A spokesperson for Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas confirmed her relationship with Matthew Lawrence.

TLC’s Chilli and the Brotherly Love actor are dating, a representative for Chilli revealed to People in a statement.

The representative, Christal Jordan, told the outlet Chilli and Matthew became romantically involved ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, after being photographed together in Hawaii in August.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Christal revealed. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

Christal further confirmed Chilli and Matthew spent Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2022 in Atlanta, where Matthew met Chilli’s family.

The couple became Instagram official over New Year’s, sharing a joint Instagram post featuring a video of them dancing in matching Christmas pyjamas, in the style of A-ha’s Take On Me music video.

Lawrence and Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke split in February 2022, after three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences", according to Vanity Fair.

Chilli previously had a long-term high-profile relationship with Usher, with whom she had a very public breakup in 2003. From her previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin, the pop star has a 25-year-old son named Tron.