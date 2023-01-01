Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton collaborating on 'special' gospel song

Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton have teamed up for a duet.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, the Heartbreaker hitmaker revealed that she has recorded a gospel track with the country music superstar.

“(Parton) sent me a song that she wanted me to record, and I said, ‘O.K., that sounds like a deal,'” she shared. “She’s such a sweetheart, I know her. And then, she sent me another song, the one that we’re going to be doing as a duet.”

The track is titled Peace Like a River and was penned by the Jolene singer. Warwick didn't announce a release date.

“I am very excited about this, I really am. I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one’s gonna be very special,” the 82-year-old smiled.

Warwick made an appearance on the talk show to promote her new documentary Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over.

The film premiered via CNN earlier this week.