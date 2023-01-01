NEWS Cliff Richard: ‘I don’t want to play Glastonbury anymore’ Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Cliff Richard has admitted he has changed his mind about performing at the iconic Glastonbury Music Festival.



He was once tipped to be a headliner, however, he recently said: “Do you know, I have always wanted to be at Glastonbury.



“But when I saw a couple of shows with a couple of very famous people - I shall not mention them - to me their voices did not sound like the record.



“All you hear was the: ‘Boom, boom’ and everybody bouncing on the front row. So I decided I did not want to do that.”



Sir Cliff’s latest offering ‘Christmas With Cliff’ reached number 2 in the final Christmas album charts, with Taylor Swift at number 1.



The ‘Living Doll’ singer was beaten by Stormzy in the previous weeks chart, with the rapper at number 1 and Cliff at number 2.



Chatting to BBC Radio 4’s ‘Loose Ends’ about battling it out with Stormzy, he said:



“I keep thinking to myself that I have been singing next year for 65 years. There should have been somebody else competing with him - but no. I am competing with him.”



The 82-year old will embark on a tour next year called ‘The Blue Sapphire Tour 2023’ with six nights in London, with other dates in Glasgow and Blackpool.