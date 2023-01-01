NEWS Gabriella Cilmi shares amazing streaming figures as she welcomes 2023 Newsdesk Share with :





Gabriella Cilmi has shared some very impressive streaming numbers, as she looks towards 2023.



In a message on Instagram, the ‘Sweet About Me’ singer said:



‘Ciao 2022. Thank you so much to everyone who’s listened to my music this year and for allowing me to continue to do this. Wishing you and the ones you love the best year in 2023’.



Sharing her Spotify streaming figures, Gabriella has amassed an incredible 13 million streams has had over 3.7 million listeners.



It comes after Gabriella has been sharing conversations with inspirational and interesting guests on her ‘Chillin’ With Cilmi’ instagram series.



Cilmi rose to fame with the smash hit single ‘Sweet About Me’ in 2008 and has bagged six ARIA Music Awards. From the age of 13, she was offered music contracts for the US and UK, eventually signing with Island Records UK to record albums ‘Lessons To Be Learned’ and ‘Ten’. She also released ‘The Sting’, an independent release in 2013.

The singer is also known for her cover of the Connie Francis hit ‘(I’m Gonna Be Warm) This Winter’, with Gabriella’s version ‘Warm This Winter’ a popular choice on festive playlists each year.



In 2023, fans are hoping for new music from the Australian-London-based singer, who last released an EP in 2019 called ‘The Water’.

