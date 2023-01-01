Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi wants to make a solo album.

Black Sabbath star Tony Iommi wants to make another solo album.

The 74-year-old rocker shot to fame as a co-founder of the heavy metal band more than 50 years ago alongside Geezer Butler, Ozzy Osbourne, and Bill Ward and while he released his debut solo 'Iommi' in 2000, he now feels it is time to have another go at his own LP around several other projects.

He said: "It’s been a good year for me, 2022, in parts anyway. I’ve been writing and recording. I’m having a new studio built, which I’m really pleased about. Well, actually, the studio is built, and it’s almost ready to go; I’m just waiting for some equipment. Because of the war [in Ukraine], it’s sort of stopped some of the parts coming through. But we’re almost there. In another couple of weeks, I think I’ll be ready to go in and start work in there, which I’m really looking forward to – writing another album.

"Of course, we’re gonna have the Tony Martin box set and Cozy Powell and Neil Murray. And I’m looking forward to that, because a lot of people have asked about that, which is great. They wanted to see when it’s coming out, when it’s coming out. And we’ve done ’em in succession, really, with these albums. You can’t just bring everything out together; it has to come out in [the right] times. So we’ve had all the original Sabbath stuff come out, box sets, and then we’ve got the Ronnie [James Dio] stuff. And then the next thing will be the Tony Martin and then my solo stuff."

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker went on to add that 2023 is set to be a busy year for him

He told Blabbermouth: "So it’s gonna be busy again. But it’s great. And it’s nice to be doing the interviews and talking about what we did and all the rest of stuff."