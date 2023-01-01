Bad Bunny responds to viral video showing him throwing fan's phone

Bad Bunny has addressed a video showing him throwing a fan's phone into water.

Footage circulating on social media shows a fan approaching and attempting to take a selfie with the Un Verano Sin Ti star before he grabs the device and launches it into the air.

After the clip went viral on Monday, Bad Bunny - real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - took to Twitter to defend his actions.

"The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect," the message, translated from Spanish, reads. "Those who come to put a f**king phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise."

The Puerto Rican rapper did not comment further.

Previously, Bad Bunny revealed he would be "taking a break" from the music business this year.

"2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements. We're going to celebrate," he told Billboard in December. "Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure."