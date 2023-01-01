TOWIE's Megan McKenna: I want to prove myself as a real singer

Megan McKenna wants to "prove herself" as a singer.

The 30-year-old star became known as a regular cast member on reality show 'The Only Way Is Essex' and previously dated co-star Pete Wicks but in recent years has tried to carve out a career as a musician and is currently setting her sights on country music success.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I am still judged for doing reality TV but I don’t think that is a bad thing. I feel like I have a chance to prove that I am actually a real artist. With country music, it is all about stories?.?.?.?If I had a boring life I wouldn’t have anything good to write about. I thank all my exes and I thank all the drama in my life."

Megan released her debut album, 'Story of Me', in 2018, and she previously admitted that becoming a music star has always been her

ambition.

The former 'Ex on the Beach' star - who won ' The X Factor: Celebrity' in 2019 - explained: "It was always my aim to be a singer. I trained at full-time theatre school and went to every

audition going. When I was little, my mum had to drive me all over the UK. TV kind of got me to where I want to be and I’m on my journey with my

music. I’ve always been doing it, but no-ones really known about it and its like, 'Oh? Is she doing music now?' and its like 'I’ve done it my

whole life!'

"I never really wanted to do reality TV. At the time I was auditioning for lots of different things, but I just felt like I had to take what I got offered.