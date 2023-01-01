Liam Payne teases new music

Liam Payne has teased that new music is on the way.



The 29-year-old pop star was part of the multi-million-selling boyband One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik from 2010 until 2015 but released his first album 'LP1' in 2019 and took to social media on New Year's Day to tease that more solo music could be on the cards.



Alongside a snap of himself and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, he wrote on Instagram: "Happy New Year … I hope 2023 brings you everything you ever wanted. Heck who knows maybe even some new music. Have a good one x" (sic)



Towards the end of last year, Liam's bandmate Louis admitted he thought the boys would only be on hiatus for a "year or two" but it will soon be almost a decade since they began their indefinite break.



He said: "I suppose it’s only a break if we ever get back together!



"When we had the conversations, we never got any real clarity on what it was. And I can remember going into those meetings and saying, ‘You know, I understand – it’s not what I want – but all I would ask is just put a rough time on how long a break.’ And there was never really an answer. So I definitely came out of the band, crossing my fingers thinking, ‘Oh, maybe it’s only going to be like a year or two.’ That’s also why it took me a long time to get over it because I didn’t really know what it was. I think that’s probably stopped me from going into my solo career because I was still just thinking I wanted to be in that band.”