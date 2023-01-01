Janet Jackson to carry out #MeToo checks on her next tour

Janet Jackson is to carry out #MeToo checks on her next tour.



The 56-year-old pop icon is due to hit the road once more this year for her 'Together Again' tour and will reportedly be following in the footsteps of fellow superstar Beyonce by vetting her staff to make sure they have no history of sexual abuse.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Janet is taking a leaf out of Beyonce’s book and is implementing #MeToo checks as she prepares for her Together Again tour. The checks will see everyone from her dancers and bandmates to crew and general staff vetted to ensure they don’t have a history of abuse."



The insider went on to add that while the move will be an expensive one for the 'All For You' hitmaker, but she is prepared to prioritise profits for the sake of creating a safe work environment for such a "massive event."



The source added: "She also wants a completely non-toxic working environment for all her staff and by implementing these early checks she is eradicating the risk. Janet’s 'Together Again' tour is expected to generate over £70million and will be a massive event. A show that big and of the scale Janet plans cannot ­afford anything to happen to it. Janet is determined everyone working on the tour can be completely comfortable and that they are in a safe environment."



Last year, it was reported that 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker Beyonce wanted to make her upcoming 'Renaissance' tour "a safe and friendly work environment"