BLACKPINK's Jisoo to release debut solo album in 2023

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is to release her debut solo album this year.

The 28-year-old singer took to social media to confirm she will drop a record in 2023.

In response to a fan who asked on Korean mobile app Weverse whether they could "look forward" to Jisoo's solo album, the star wrote: "Please wait for Jisoo’s solo album in 2023."

YG Entertainment added in a statement: "BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album.

"While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news."

In January 2022, Jisoo was asked whether she plans to release solo music later in the year, and she replied: "Of course!"

The K-Pop girl group are also made up of Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, all three of which have already had solo releases.

Jennie was the first, when she dropped single 'Solo' in 2018, and Rosé and Lisa followed in 2021.

This comes after Jisoo and Camila Cabello joined forces for a duet of 'Liar' at BLACKPINK's final date of their North American tour in November.

The group drew the US leg of their 'Born Pink' world tour to a close in sensational fashion at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20th, bringing out the former Fifth Harmony star to perform the track from Camila's LP 'Romance'.

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker came out on stage in a custom 'Born Pink' outfit.