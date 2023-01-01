Lenny Kravitz leads tributes to Earth, Wind & Fire's Fred White

Lenny Kravitz has led tributes to Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White.

On Sunday, Verdine White announced that his brother had died at the age of 67. No cause of death was shared.

"Our family is saddened today. With the loss of an amazing and talented family member. Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White," he wrote. "He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining (stars) and back! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time."

In response to the sad news, Lenny posted a tribute to the late musician.

"Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power," he posted.

Questlove simply wrote, "Love," while Nile Rodgers added: "Deepest condolences, love and respect."

Fred was one of the early members of Earth, Wind & Fire and also played drums on Donny Hathaway's Live album.

Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Verdine and Fred's brother, Maurice White, who co-founded the group, died in 2016 at the age of 74.