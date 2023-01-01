Aretha Franklin named Best Singer of All Time

Aretha Franklin has been named the Best Singer of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

The late soul icon - who died in 2018 at the age of 76 - was best known for hits such as 'R.E.S.P.E.C.T' and '(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman' and topped the media outlet's updated list of the greatest singers, coming atop a list of 200

The outlet reported: "A force of nature. A work of genius. A gift from the heavens. Aretha Franklin’s voice is all that and more, which is why she remains the unchallenged Queen, years after her final bow. Her singing is the most magnificent sound to emerge from America — more universal than Coltrane’s horn, bolder than Hendrix’s guitar. She blew up worldwide with her 1967 hit “Respect,” claiming her throne as the greatest pop, rock, or soul singer ever."

The music legend was joined in the Top 10 by the likes of the late Whitney Houston, jazz pioneer Stevie Wonder and 'Break My Soul' superstar Beyonce, with other stars such as 'Someone Like You' songstress Adele,'Jolene' hitmaker Dolly Parton, and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney - who was joined on the list by bandmate John Lennon - all earning a place in the Top 30.

Other stars to make the list include 'More Than A Woman' singer Aaliyah - who died in a plane crash aged 22 in 2001 -, as well as 'At Last' hitmaker Etta James, 'thank u next' songstress Ariana Grande, and 'Wonderful World' crooner Louis Armstrong all earning a place in the Top 50.

Landing in the top 100 were 'Your Song' legend Sir Elton John, late 'Rehab' singer Amy Winehouse - who died at the age of 27 in 2011 - as well as fellow 27 Club member Janis Joplin, who passed away at the young age in 1970.

The Top 20 is as follows:

1. Aretha Franklin

2. Whitney Houston

3. Sam Cooke

4. Billie Holliday

5. Mariah Carey

6. Ray Charles

7. Stevie Wonder

8. Beyonce

9. Otis Redding

10. Al Green

11. Little Richard

12. John Lennon

13. Patsy Cline

14. Freddie Mercury

15. Bob Dylan

16. Prince

17. Elvis Presley

18. Celia Cruz

19. Frank Sinatra

20. Marvin Gaye