Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single

Miley Cyrus will release her new single on January 13.

The 30-year-old pop star has been teasing fans on social media in recent weeks that new music is on the way and revealed on Sunday (01.01.23) that new track 'Flowers' will drop in just under a fortnight.

Alongside a clip of herself slipping out of a dress and strutting in her underwear, she wrote on Instagram: "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13."(sic)

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker - who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth - also appeared to preview a snippet of the lyrics to the new song, which is set to be released on her ex-husband's 33rd birthday.

In the clip, she sings: "Yeah I can love me better than you can."

The news comes just days after Miley - who is the goddaughter of country music legend Dolly Parton - revealed that her New Year's resolutions for 2023 were inspired by the 'Jolene' hitmaker herself and went on to reflect

She said: "I guess my resolution would really be - my instinct is very loud, but I'm not a great listener sometimes. Dolly was telling me, her husband says, 'You're not hard of hearing.

You're hard of listening'. And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others."

Meanwhile, Miley - who shot to fame as a teenager portraying the title role on the Disney Channel sitcom 'Hannah Montana' but dramatically shed her child star persona in favour of a raunchier image in her 20s - turned 30 in November and reflected that the past decade has been "so much fun" for her.

She said: "I always say that my truth, and the opposite of what that is is also true. Somehow I'm completely different, and then somehow I'm exactly the same. Now, in my 30s - I mean, my 20s were so much fun. If you don't believe me, I think you can Google it ...