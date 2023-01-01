Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version of Speak Now in 'a couple of months'

Taylor Swift is to release a re-recorded version of 'Speak Now' in the next "couple of months."

The 33-year-old pop star initially released the chart-topping record in 2010 but in recent months has been remaking her earlier albums after a dispute with her old label Big Machine Records and has so far released 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' as well as 'Red (Taylor's Version)' and has been "quietly" re-recording her third and fourth studios around preparations for her forthcoming world tour.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "'Speak Now' looks set to be the next album in the ‘Taylor’s Version’ series.

Taylor has quietly been in the studio working on remaking both 'Speak Now' and '1989'. All details are still being ironed out but 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' should be out within the next couple of months, before she kicks off her 'Eras' world tour."

The insider went on to add that the 'Shake It Off' songstress is "super focused" on her work and is dedicated to her fans, noting that she did not take a break to enjoy the success of her tenth studio album 'Midnights', which was released to commercial and critical acclaim in October 2022.

The source added: "Many other artists would have paused to enjoy the success she has seen with ‘Midnights’ but Taylor is super focused and works around the clock for her fans."

Last month, it was alleged that the 'Eras' stadium tour - which is set to take place around the world from March until August - is anticipated to make a whopping $591 million in ticket sales in the US alone.

According to Billboard, the pop megastar will become the female with the highest-grossing tour of all time with her 2023 jaunt.