Modest Mouse star Jeremiah Green dies aged 45

Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45.

The musician was best known as a founding member of rock band Modest Mouse but passed away on Saturday (31.12.22) following a short battle with cancer, the band has confirmed.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Modest Mouse said: "I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.

I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give,get, have given, and will get.

Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."(sic)

News of Jeremiah's death comes just days after frontman Isaac Brock confirmed that his bandmate had been diagnosed with the disease and had claimed that his treatment seemed to be making a "positive difference."

At the time, he wrote: "Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes"( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great. Thank you and love, Isaac Brock."

Jeremiah founded the indie rock band in 1993 along with Eric Judy and Isaac and quit in 2003 but returned in 2004 after Johnny Marr had joined the group and achieved mainstream success with chart-topping album 'We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank' in 2007 and its successful followup 'Strangers to Ourselves' in 2015.

Their most recent record, 'The Golden Casket' was released in 2021 and peaked at #87.