Sara Bareilles engaged

Sara Bareilles is engaged.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she is set to wed her longtime partner, actor Joe Tippett.

"Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you...and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love," the Love Song hitmaker wrote. "And now, I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you."

Sara also uploaded a cute snap of her and Joe, in which she is seen displaying her new gold engagement ring.

In response to the happy news, a number of celebrities were quick to post congratulatory messages.

"Oh. this makes me happy. beautiful perfect beloved sara. how wonderful," wrote Glennon Doyle, while Rita Wilson posted, "What happy happy news!!! So overjoyed for you both!"

And Debra Messing added: "Congratulations!!!!"

Sara, 43, and Joe, 40, started dating in 2015 and made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017.