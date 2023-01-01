The Pointer Sisters' Anita Pointer dies

Anita Pointer, a founding member of The Pointer Sisters, has died.

On Saturday, spokesperson Roger Neal announced that the singer-songwriter had passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 74.

"While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," her family said in a statement. "She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us."

Founding member June Pointer died in 2006 at the age of 52, while Bonnie Pointer passed away aged 69 in 2020.

The vocalist's daughter Jada, whom she shared with ex-husband David Harper, also died of cancer in 2003.

Ruth Pointer is the last surviving original member of The Pointer Sisters.

Founded in the late '60s, the group achieved success in the '80s with hits such as Automatic and Jump (For My Love).

They won three Grammy Awards and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

Anita retired from the music business in 2015 due to poor health.