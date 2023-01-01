Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dies

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died following a battle with cancer.

In a Facebook message posted on Christmas Day, the musician's mother, Carol Namatame, revealed that her son had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

And on Saturday, a representative for Modest Mouse announced that Green had passed away. He was 45.

"I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," they wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the rocker. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."

In response to the sad news, a number of celebrities paid tribute to Green.

"Sweetest dude ever. He will be missed dearly," wrote skateboarder Tony Hawk, while Black Keys musician Patrick Carney posted, "Rest In Peace Jeremiah."

Green co-founded the indie rock band Modest Mouse alongside Isaac Brock and Eric Judy in 1992.

The group's seventh studio album, The Golden Casket, was released in 2021.