Celebrities set to wed in 2023

If the number of engagements over the past 12 months is anything to go by, 2023 is set to be a huge year for celebrity weddings.

Read on for a round-up of the A-list nuptials expected to take place sooner rather than later.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

While this edgy couple is yet to set a date, the nuptials will be very unconventional if their engagement story is anything to go by.

Back in January, the Bloody Valentine star, real name Colson Baker, popped the questions to the Transformers actress with a diamond and emerald ring featuring "two magnetic bands of thorns", and later, Megan revealed that they "drank each other's blood" to celebrate the occasion.

Though it's hard to say if Megan and MGK will opt for a theme for their big day, how cool would it be to see them rock Vivienne Westwood couture at a punk-themed bash?

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Pop star Perrie Edwards and soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain thrilled fans everywhere when they announced their engagement in June 2022. Though the pair is yet to share an official date for their wedding, a long list of British celebrities will undoubtedly be on the guest list. But whatever they opt for, we're not expecting Perrie and Alex to take a page out of Victoria and David Beckham's wedding playbook and throw an extravagant royalty-themed bash at a castle.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

This cool couple, who got engaged in September 2021, don't seem to be in a rush to walk down the aisle. Yet, with Kate's signature Bohemian-chic flair and Danny's background in music, their eventual nuptials will certainly be spectacular. And with so many stars in Kate's family - including her mum Goldie Hawn - it will undoubtedly draw in all sorts of Hollywood royalty. Perhaps 2023 will be the year?

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts

Beanie and Bonnie only got engaged in June 2022, but it's likely the pair will wed sooner rather than later. We can't get enough of their super cute Instagram posts, that's for sure! And as the couple have so many celebrity friends, the guest list will no doubt be packed with stars, including Beanie's brother Jonah Hill and her good friend Ben Platt. Incidentally, Ben announced his engagement to Noah Galvin in November 2022, so he may also tie the knot in the next year.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

There's next to no chance of this couple having a typical wedding day. The pair, who got engaged in May, are super private - so there's a pretty good chance they won't even publicise their big day at all. But if they do, it's safe to say Taylor Swift will be invited, as she regularly collaborates with Jack on her records.