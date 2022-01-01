Maneskin release mini documentary

Maneskin have released a new mini-documentary on their North American tour.

The Italian rock band - featuring vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio - shared the 36-minute film on YouTube, which gives fans an insight into their lives on and off the stage.

They wrote: "Welcome to our first North American Tour! These last two months on the road have been insane and we can’t wait to come back! But until then, please fasten your seat belts and enjoy our New Year’s present we prepared especially for you.

"Same old pals: dancing Thomas, screaming Dam, contemplative Ethan and loud Vic exploring the finest venues and backstages in North America. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did. Happy New Year folks!"

Maneskin will release their third album 'Rush' in January and previously revealed it was inspired by Radiohead.

Victoria explained: "It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads. That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”

Damiano added: "I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song. It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”