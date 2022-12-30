Paris Hilton releases new version of Stars Are Blind

Paris Hilton has released a new version of her single 'Stars Are Blind'.

The 41-year-old socialite first released the reggae-infused track as the lead song from her 2006 album 'Paris', and she's now updated it with new vocals and production and the resulting offering, titled 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)' is now available exclusively on Amazon Music.

Paris announced on Instagram on Friday (30.12.22): "Surprise! I just dropped an updated version of “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version).” Check it out exclusively on @AmazonMusic

"This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version.

"And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special.

"Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song.(sic)"

And Paris teased the single is the start of her musical comeback.

She added: "P.S. More new music to come in the new year [wink face emoji] #NewYearNewP #StarsAreBlind (sic)"

The release came just a few weeks after Paris teased she had a "very exciting announcement" coming up after returning to the recording studio.

She said: "I am back in the studio. I have a very exciting announcement that's gonna be happening on New Year's Eve, but I can't say yet. But it's a very iconic song."

The blonde beauty also opened up about her upcoming book 'Paris: The Memoir', which is set to be released on March 14, 2023.

She added: "I have been writing my book for over a year now and a lot went into it.

"Just having to think about so many things that happened in my life and it really revealed so much because I've always been someone who likes to keep a lot in but in this book I felt it was such an important story for people to hear and people can relate to, and help people as well."