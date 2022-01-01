NEWS Michael Bublé returns to top of albums chart with festive staple Christmas Newsdesk Share with :





Michael Bublé sees see his yuletide staple Christmas return to the Number 1 spot this week.



The album, which includes Top 40 tracks It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (7) and Holly Jolly Christmas (24), peaked atop the Official Albums Chart upon its original release in 2011, and last rebounded to the summit in December 2021.



SZA’s second studio LP SOS is also on the ascent, up one spot (3), while Elton John’s Diamonds lifts 9 as it enjoys a Top 5 return (5). Harry Styles’ former Number 1 LP Harry’s House also climbs this week (6).



Following the release of his Avatar 2: The Way of Water soundtrack single, Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength), The Weeknd’s hits collection The Highlights is on the rise (7), as are Fleetwood Mac’s seminal Rumours (8) and Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 record AM (9).



Other notable climbers in Top 40 include Eminem’s Curtain Call – The Hits (up seven to 11), ABBA’s timeless Gold - Greatest Hits (also set to lift seven to 13), Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years – Don’t Stop collection (15) and Luke Evans’ A Song For You (22).



Elsewhere, Bing Crosby’s Christmas Classics (27), Elvis Presley’s ELV1S – 30 Number 1 Hits (31), Little Mix’s Between Us (35), Taylor Swift’s 1989 (38) and Eminem’s second hits collection Curtain Call 2 (39) all return to the Top 40.



