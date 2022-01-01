NEWS Wham! see out 2022 with Last Christmas back at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Wham! have returned to Number 1 in the UK for the second time this year with Last Christmas.



Despite missing out on last week’s coveted Official Christmas Number 1 single to LadBaby’s Food Aid, Andrew Ridgeley and the late, great George Michael have performed a fantastic rebound, with their Christmas classic now the last Number 1 single of 2022.



Last Christmas rockets back to the top spot with over 79,000 combined chart units. It is also once again the UK’s most-streamed track of the week.



Also rebounding today are Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2) and Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s Merry Christmas (3).



Two Christmas classics prove that they resonate with chart fans new and old; Brenda Lee’s 1962 hit Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree reaches its highest-ever peak (4), while Bobby Helms gains a posthumous Top 10 entry (and his first ever) with Jingle Bell Rock (7).



Stormzy’s Firebabe jumps back up five places to re-peak at Number 5, now the highest-charting non-Christmas song in the UK (and the only one to appear in the Top 10 this week).



Joining in on the end-of-year fun, we have several tracks rising up into the Top 10; Michael Bublé’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas rebounds, up five (6), Lizzo gains third UK Top 10 single with Amazon Music Original Someday At Christmas (8), The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York rises (9), as does Andy Williams’ It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of Year (10).



Kelly Clarkson also has a big week; Underneath The Tree reaches a new peak this week (12), solidifying its status as a modern Christmas staple, while her Ariana Grande team-up Santa Can’t You Hear Me also re-enters the Top 40 to achieve a new highest peak (34).



As expected, Christmas songs dominate the Top 40 this week, with 34 places on the chart being taken up by the festive anthems. Those rising include: Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me (14), Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone (15), Chris Rea’s Driving Home For Christmas (16), Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime (17), Elton John’s Step Into Christmas (18), Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day (19), Dean Martin’s Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (20), Jose Felicano’s Feliz Navidad (21), The Ronette’s Sleigh Ride (22), Michael Bublé’s second single entry Holly Jolly Christmas (23), John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s Plastic Band with Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (24), Leona Lewis’ One More Sleep (25), and Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody (26).



Also rising: Sia’s Snowman (28), Darlene Love’s Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (29), Justin Bieber’s Mistletoe (30), Frank Sinatra’s cover of Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (33), Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song (35), Coldplay’s Christmas Lights (36) and Bing Crosby’s White Christmas (39).



Finally, Michael Jackson &The Jackson Five’s Santa Claus Is Coming To Town re-enters the UK Top 40 for the first time in four years (40).



