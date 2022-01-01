NEWS Brian May becomes Sir Brian Harold May as he receives Knighthood in 2023 Honours List Newsdesk Share with :





Queen guitarist Brian May has been honoured with the title Sir in the 2023 New Year’s Honours List published Friday December 30th, 22.30.



Brian’s Honours List citation recognises Brian as:



Dr. Brian Harold May CBE

“Musician, Astrophysicist and Animal Welfare Advocate. For services to Music and to Charity.”



Already carrying the title of Dr. as well as previously receiving a CBE, the Queen musician now receives the award of a Knighthood, adding the honorific title Sir to his name, hereafter to be recognised with the full title Sir Brian Harold May CBE. Brian’s wife of 22 years, Anita Dobson, may use the title of Lady May.

In receiving his recognition, Sir Brian responded saying:



“I'm happy and grateful to receive this honour. I will regard the knighthood not so much as a reward, but more as a charge – a commission - for me to continue to fight for justice - to be a voice for those who have no voice. I will endeavour to be worthy - to be that Knight in Shining Armour.”



Sir Brian May

May was appointed Commander Of The Order Of The British Empire in 2005 for "services to the music industry and for his charity work”.



He is a doctor of astrophysics after resuming his studies and achieving his PhD from Imperial College, London in 2007.



Undoubtedly one of rock music's greatest and best-known guitarists and songwriters, regularly appearing in "The World's Greatest Guitarists" polls, May is an icon to musicians of all ages. As a member of Queen he is a household name and his signature guitar riffs are world famous. Among May’s most recognized songs for Queen are "We Will Rock You", "Tie Your Mother Down", “The Show Must Go On”, and "Hammer To Fall".



Alongside his music achievements, May is an astrophysicist, passionate activist and animal welfare charity enthusiast, an avid and popular blogger as well as an author, and publisher. He is also vice-president of the RSPCA.



