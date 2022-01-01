Robbie Williams admits he 'messed up' his chances with Kylie Minogue

Robbie Williams has admitted he "messed up" his chances with his "crush" Kylie Minogue by acting like a fool.



During an interview with radio DJ Scott Mills for the one-off show, Robbie Williams: My Life Thru a Lens, the British popstar was asked if anything happened between him and Kylie around the time they collaborated on the 2000 duet Kids.



"Not as much as I wanted to be, unfortunately," he replied, before admitting his schoolboy antics around her probably didn't help.



"I messed that up by being 13 whenever I was around her. It was like the girl from the year above me. 'I don't know how to speak to you!' But she's my crush, my crush of all crushes," he shared.



Robbie has been happily married to model/actress Ayda Field, the mother of his four children; Theodora, 10, Charlton, eight, Colette, four, and Beau, two, since 2010.



Elsewhere in the special interview, the Angels hitmaker confessed he left Take That in 1995 because he was in the middle of the "first of many" nervous breakdowns.



"All the information going into the computer had made the computer overload… So it felt like I was in some sort of burning building and I needed to get out," he stated.



He also told the radio presenter that he sees "a lot" of himself in Harry Styles, particularly when it comes to onstage banter.



"This is inconsequential but the algorithm on my YouTube threw up a video of Harry Styles talking in between songs and what he was talking about was a bit of nonsense, like I talk about, just a bit of banter," he commented.



Robbie's interview will air on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday 1 January.