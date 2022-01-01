Jennifer Lopez sings about 'love of her life' Ben Affleck on new album

Jennifer Lopez has recorded songs about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck for her new album.

The 'Jenny From The Block' star has produced a new record called 'This Is Me ... Now' - a sequel to her previous album 'This Is Me ... Then' - and she poured her love for Ben into her music after they got back together.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she explained: "We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album then is, 'This love exists. This is a real love.' Now I think what the message of the album is very much if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don't, because true love does exist and some things do last forever and that's real."

Jennifer was previously engaged to Ben but they split in 2004 before they could exchange vows before getting back together in 2021 and finally walking down the aisle this summer.

The singer admits it was tough showing her vulnerable side on her new songs, but she is glad she was open and honest.

Jennifer went on: "I want to put that message [of true love] out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability. But I couldn't stop myself and some parts of it scare me. And I think parts of it scare Ben too. He's like, 'Oh, do you really want to say all this stuff?' And I'm like, 'I don't know how else to do it, baby'."

Her previous album 'This Is Me ... Then' was about her previous relationship with Ben, and Jennifer admits he is a huge fan of the record.

She added: "He loves that album. He loves that music. He knows all of the words. You know what I mean? It's crazy. He also was with me while I was creating it."

Jennifer is due to release 'This Is Me ... Now' in 2023.