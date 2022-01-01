Blue want S Club 7 to reunite

Blue want S Club 7 to get back together.

The ‘All Rise’ hitmakers released their first new album in seven years, ‘Heart and Soul’, in October and would love to see the ‘Bring It All Back’ hitmakers – who currently tour as a three-piece – follow in their footsteps by reuniting in full.

Asked who he’d like to see get back together, Duncan exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I personally love S Club 7. I’d love to see them make a big comeback with all of them.

“They were from my era as well and I loved the Five boys.”

Duncan has enjoyed being back with Blue again this year because his bandmates, Antony Costa, Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan, are like “brothers” to him – even if they have their rows like every family.

He said: “It’s nice to be back with a new album that we have really enjoyed putting together and making. It’s nice to be about to tour again, it’s nice to be working with the boys.

“These guys are my brothers, I don’t have any brothers and sisters so getting to be in Blue for the last two decades of my life working with Ant, Si and Lee, they have become my extended family.

“Sometimes I want to murder them but most of the time it is a harmonious foursome!”

Meanwhile, Antony thinks fans just want to hear “good pop music”, regardless of the era it was made.

Asked why there has been a desire for 90s and 2000s pop bands to return, he said: “I think people just wanna hear good pop music. It doesn’t matter what era you come from – a lot of 90s and noughties bands do come back for nostalgia tours.

“We did a gig in Norway and there were lots of 90s and noughties bands there. The crowds were loving it. Music makes the world go around – it’s not about what’s cool and what’s not.

“It’s just about people enjoying music. We’re just happy to be getting a second bite of the cherry.”