Cheryl Baker says ‘jealousy’ is why group can’t use original Bucks Fizz name

Cheryl Baker is well known for being part of Eurovision history, winning the 1981 contest with Bucks Fizz and ‘Making Your Mind Up’.



The group went on to sell over 50 million records worldwide and had other hits such as ‘My Camera Never Lies’ and ‘The Land Of Make Believe’.



However, after a legal dispute, the group now perform under The Fizz. They have released various chart-topping albums including their latest, ‘Everything Under The Sun’, produced by Mike Stock.



Cheryl she has revealed that the reason herself and her bandmates Jay Aston and Mike Nolan cannot use the original name is down to ‘jealousy’.



Chatting to Daily Star, she said: “We don’t own the trademark, the woman who married Bobby G – he isn’t with us – his wife registered the name Bucks Fizz and so we’re not allowed to use it which is just ridiculous but there you go. You've got to laugh. And she’s still reminding everyone that she can call herself Bucks Fizz but we can’t”.



“It’s absolutely ridiculous and they hardly ever work, you know a couple of gigs a year, it’s ridiculous.”



It seems that the group were keen to put history behind them, as they invited Bobby G to perform at their belated 40th anniversary show next year, but he declined.



Cheryl, Mike and Jay said at the time: “We know many of you are curious to see former members taking part and there will of course be a nod to Bobby Gee.”



“However, despite being asked to contribute to the event he declined and we must respect that he has chosen to commemorate the occasion in his own way.”



The show will feature classic Bucks Fizz tracks from over the years alongside music from their latest album ‘Everything Under The Sun’.



Tickets for The Fizz at London’s O2 Indigo on Friday 31st March 2023 are on sale now.

